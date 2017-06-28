EPA Settles Lawsuit: Puts Pebble Mine First, America Last | NRDC

If the Trump administrationâ€™s strategy is to put a foreign mining company firstâ€”and Americaâ€™s greatest wild salmon fishery dead lastâ€”then sadly itâ€™s succeeding. Today EPA settled a lawsuit with Northern Dynasty Mineralsâ€”the Canadian junior mining company behind the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska. The settlement has not yet been filed with the court, but according to EPA and Northern Dynasty press releases it will shelve an Obama-era Proposed Determination to protect Bristol Bay. EPA agrees it will startÂ theÂ processÂ of withdrawing its Proposed Determination and Northern Dynasty Minerals agrees to dismiss the lawsuit.