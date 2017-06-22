Pruitt’s actions completely wipes out the existing Board of Scientific Counselors. It means the whole board can now be reappointed, filled with industry lobbyists and science deniers, and the EPA can then go forward on the basis that “its scientific advisers” tell it that carbon dioxide is good for plants, only God can change the climate, and Donald Trump is nature’s bestie.
EPA completes purge of scientists from its scientific advisory board
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:06 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment