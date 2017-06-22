Newsvine

EPA completes purge of scientists from its scientific advisory board

Seeded by bushman1 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:06 PM
Pruitt’s actions completely wipes out the existing Board of Scientific Counselors. It means the whole board can now be reappointed, filled with industry lobbyists and science deniers, and the EPA can then go forward on the basis that “its scientific advisers” tell it that carbon dioxide is good for plants, only God can change the climate, and Donald Trump is nature’s bestie.

