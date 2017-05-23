Montana's Republican candidate tries to hide from $800,000 tax break he would get from the AHCA

The mummified corpse of Trump and Ryan care was resurrected in order to create budget space for the enormous tax break Republicans want to give the wealthy. It is as simple as that. They don’t care if people get sick and they don’t care what works or doesn’t work. This is a fundamental problem since even the most bigoted Trump supporter really doesn’t want to lose their healthcare coverage. This is causing huge problems and opening up big opportunities for Democrats in races thought uncompetitive just a few months ago. Montana’s Rob Quist has emerged in the special election against millionaire waste of space Greg Gianforte. The election is for the House seat vacated by Donald Trump’s secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke.