Newsvine

bushman1

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 45 Comments: 3568 Since: Oct 2010

Montana's Republican candidate tries to hide from $800,000 tax break he would get from the AHCA

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by bushman1 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 10:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The mummified corpse of Trump and Ryan care was resurrected in order to create budget space for the enormous tax break Republicans want to give the wealthy. It is as simple as that. They don’t care if people get sick and they don’t care what works or doesn’t work. This is a fundamental problem since even the most bigoted Trump supporter really doesn’t want to lose their healthcare coverage. This is causing huge problems and opening up big opportunities for Democrats in races thought uncompetitive just a few months ago. Montana’s Rob Quist has emerged in the special election against millionaire waste of space Greg Gianforte. The election is for the House seat vacated by Donald Trump’s secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor