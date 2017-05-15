WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump's disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador - SFGate
