In what has to be the most shameful and disrespectful act in the White House yet, Donald Trump invited Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock to the White House. The gang of deplorables gleefully shared photos from the meeting, including one (seen below) where they are mocking Hillary Clinton in front of her official White House portrait from her time as first lady.
Trump's White House dinner guest called Hillary a 'worthless bitch,' Obama a 'subhuman mongrel'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 21, 2017 11:52 AM
