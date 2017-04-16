The central point that emerges from our research is that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while mass-based interest groups and average citizens have little or no independent influence. Our results provide substantial support for theories of Economic Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism.
Too Important for Clever Titles -- Scientific Study Says We Are an Oligarchy (Update)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 8:10 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment