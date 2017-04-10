Newsvine

Trump's plan to convince America he had a great 100 days

Mon Apr 10, 2017
The symbolic 100-day mark by which modern presidents are judged menaces for an image-obsessed chief executive whose opening sprint has been marred by legislative stumbles, legal setbacks, senior staff kneecapping one another, the resignation of his national security adviser and near-daily headlines and headaches about links to Russia.

