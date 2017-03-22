How close is President Donald Trump to following the path blazed by last century's tyrants? Could American democracy be replaced with totalitarian rule? There's enough resemblance that Yale historian Timothy Snyder, who studies fascist and communist regime change and totalitarian rule, has written a book warning about the threat and offering lessons for resistance and survival.
If We Don't Act Now, Fascism Will Be on Our Doorstep, Says Yale Historian
