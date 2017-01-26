Just one day after President Donald Trump said he would ask for a "major investigation" into his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pushed back on proof that shows the president's youngest daughter on voter registration rolls in two states.
Tiffany Trump on voter rolls in 2 states, despite claims otherwise by Kellyanne Conway
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment