Russia’s increasingly sophisticated propaganda machinery — including thousands of botnets, teams of paid human “trolls,” and networks of websites and social-media accounts — echoed and amplified right-wing sites across the Internet as they portrayed Clinton as a criminal hiding potentially fatal health problems and preparing to hand control of the nation to a shadowy cabal of global financiers. The effort also sought to heighten the appearance of international tensions and promote fear of looming hostilities with nuclear-armed Russia.
Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Nov 25, 2016 10:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment