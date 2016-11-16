WATCH: NSA Chief Drops HUGE Bombshell About Involvement Of Wikileaks, Russia In Our Election | Addicting Info | The Knowledge You Crave

Admiral Michael Rogers, the current head of the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity division, confirmed today that Wikileaks’ email releases, possibly along with Russia’s hacking of the DNC during the summer, were a concerted effort to create a specific outcome in our election. If their goal was to elect Donald Trump, then it certainly worked and our election was, in fact, rigged.
