U.S. intelligence agencies do not see Russia as capable of using cyberespionage to alter the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election, but they have warned that Moscow may continue meddling after the voting has ended to sow doubts about the legitimacy of the result, U.S. officials said.
U.S. officials warn of Russian mischief in election and beyond - The Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Nov 4, 2016 9:04 AM
