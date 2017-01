SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Jason Chaffetz, the Utah congressman wrapping up his first term atop the powerful House Oversight Committee, unendorsed Donald Trump weeks ago. That freed him up to prepare for something else: spending years, come January, probing the record of a President Hillary Clinton.

To prevent the worthless Republican do nothings from continuing their self-righteous waste of tax payer money, we need to vote in Democrat control of Congress.