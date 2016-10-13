Trump loses it: Hillary Clinton has secret meetings to 'plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty'

Donald Trump, following one more disastrous evening of sexual assault accusations, showed his face in public in a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida. In it, he said one true thing: “Our campaign represents a true existential threat.” But he didn’t mean it that way. He meant that he’s ready for a revolution when Hillary Clinton wins. In full Mussolini and Kim Jong-il mode, Trump declared war on the “corrupt government cartel” that has created a huge conspiracy against him along with the media to destroy the “great, great great movement, the likes of which our country has never been seen before.” That corrupt cartel is headed up by the corrupt Clinton machine.