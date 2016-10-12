This is just fun. Legendary singer, songwriter, musician and activist Carly Simon has given her permission and blessings for her classic song “You’re So Vain” to be used in a video that mocks the conceit of Republican nominee Donald Trump. This marks the first time Simon has allowed her 1972 hit to be used for political purposes.
Carly Simon allows the use of 'You're So Vain' in an anti-Trump video—with one tiny tweak
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Oct 12, 2016 1:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment