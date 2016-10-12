Newsvine

bushman1

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 29 Comments: 3129 Since: Oct 2010

Carly Simon allows the use of 'You're So Vain' in an anti-Trump video—with one tiny tweak

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by bushman1 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Wed Oct 12, 2016 1:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is just fun. Legendary singer, songwriter, musician and activist Carly Simon has given her permission and blessings for her classic song “You’re So Vain” to be used in a video that mocks the conceit of Republican nominee Donald Trump. This marks the first time Simon has allowed her 1972 hit to be used for political purposes.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor