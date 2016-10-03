Newsvine

Trump suggests vets with PTSD aren't 'strong'

Mon Oct 3, 2016
Donald Trump suggested veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder aren't "strong" and “can’t handle it” during a Monday morning event with veterans.

"When people come back from war and combat and they see maybe what the people in this room have seen many times over, and you're strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can't handle it," Trump told an audience that included a number of senior former military officers Monday morning.

Trump's comments came as he was attacking how the Veterans Administration has been run, blaming it for the rise in military and veteran suicides.

"People are killing themselves what are waiting on line because they have days and days before what could be a simple procedure, a simple prescription, and the wait is so long, they can't take it," he said.

