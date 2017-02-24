“It's going to get worse every day for the media,” Bannon said, insisting that the “corporatist” media would continue to see Trump pursue exactly the sort of economic nationalism that journalism allegedly despises. Then he added this call to arms: “If you think they are giving you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken.”Thanks You
Bannon makes stunning threat to media: We're going to make it worse for you every day
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:22 AM
